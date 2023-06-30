Warren County Land Records June 19 to June 26 Published 10:28 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 19 to June 26

Warranty Deeds

*Glenn Alan Kittrell Jr. to Carol Lynn Ashley, Lot 36, Belle Isle on the Lake – L E Hall.

*Kim R. Kittrell to Carol Lynn Ashley, Lot 34, Belle Isle on the Lake – L E Hall.

*Frederick Martin Jr. and Pamela Martin to Walter Beamon Jr. and Keisten, Lot 2, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Joannie Smith to Tullos Brandon, Part of Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert E. Redditt III and Linda R. Redditt to Jason Carson and Marcy Carson, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Angelia Ferguson to JMMJ Management Company LLC, Lot 12, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Charlene Foshee to Kevin Ford, Part of Lots 15 to 18, Belle Isle on the Lake, Part of Lots 115 to 118, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Jami Lynn Rushing and James Taylor Rushing, Part of Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Frederick Glasscott and Kim Glasscott to Ronald A. Thompson and Balinda Graham-Thompson, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Mary B. Holman and Shirley B. Keel to Allyson Wooley, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Nicholas Matkin and Kerri Matkin to Stephen J. Turnbull and Rose M. Shillito, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*John Slaughter Jr. to Kierra Young, Lot 10, Whispering Pines No. 1.



Deeds of Trust

*Kristen Beamon and Walter Beamon Jr. to Equity Prime Mortgage LLC, Lot 2, Forrest Cove Part 1.

*Janice Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Kierra Young to Cadence Bank, Lot 10, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*TRW Holdings LLC to Century Next Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Property Pros Investments LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 113, Oak Park No. 2.

*Richard Y. Feibelman Jr. and Catherine F. Feibelman to Delta Bank, Lot 53, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

*Victoria Ashley Ertle and Matthew Clint Ertle to Trustmark National Bank, Part of West ½ of Southeast ¼ of Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Ronald A. Thompson to Balinda Graham-Thompson and United Wholesale Mortgage, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Linda Kelly to U.S. Bank National Association, Part of Lot 11 and 12, Sky Heights.

*Kierra Young to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 10, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*Jami Lynn Rushing and James Taylor Rushing to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Stephen Turnbull and Rose M. Shillito to Navy Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.



Marriage Licenses

*Michael Alan Goodson, 42, Mississippi, to Nicole Lynne McCallister, 38, Louisiana.

*Joseph Eddie Branch, 36, Mississippi, to Jana Marcia Evans, 38, Mississippi.

*Cody Algene Johnson, 34, Tallulah, La., to Charity Charisse Davis, 25, Vicksburg, Miss.

*James Dudley Maynord, 49, Mississippi, to Aimee Marie Chiemprabha, 42, Mississippi.

*Ronnie DeWayne Ferguson, 46, Orlando, Fla., to Janice Lea Gatlin, 49, Illinois.