Warren County Sheriff’s Office still on lookout for burglary suspects Published 11:23 am Friday, June 30, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for help from the community in identifying two residential burglars, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on June 23.

Security cameras picked up partial images of the suspects that the office has shared with the public. In a public statement, the office pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.