Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Adria Burrell, a rising sophomore at Warren Central, won the girls’ 15-16-year-olds championship in the 100 meter dash at the AAU Region 11 Qualifier track meet June 14-17 in Hammond, La. Burrell, who was running for the Olympus Bound club team, clocked a winning time of 12.19 seconds.

She also finished ninth out of 49 runners in the 200 meter preliminaries.

Email newsletter signup