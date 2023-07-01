FRAZIER: Get ready for a riveting July/August issue of Vicksburg Living Magazine Published 4:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

I am so excited.

We just sent the July/August issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine to the press, and the issue is chocked full of interesting stories, all of which I think readers will enjoy.

For the house feature, I had the privilege of interviewing the Shivers family. The couple lives in Tallulah, and I am thrilled we are expanding into Vicksburg’s surrounding areas. They are a lovely couple.

While their house was beautiful, they also had an amazing story, one that, well, gave me shivers.

Our Managing Editor, Anna Guizerix, got to chat with some of the locals who have homes at the Neshoba County Fair. I have never been to the fair, but it sounds like a fun time for rest and relaxation and visiting with family and friends.

I know very little about fishing, but Ernest Bowker’s story on Keith Brumfield is inspiring. This man is chasing his passion and is going all-in to be a professional fisherman. I know many of you will know Keith. He is a local guy who attends First Baptist Church. His wife, Kristy, is also involved in the community as a choral director and a volunteer with the Miss Mississippi organization.

Notably, one of the most interesting stories is of course the one that delves into a bit of Vicksburg history. John Surratt loves history, and he wrote a compelling story about the first African American subdivision in Vicksburg. If you don’t think one person can make a difference in the community, read what Malinda C. Robinson was able to do.

Reporter Ben Martin did a great job of showcasing the art galleries in Vicksburg, as well as the Vicksburg Art Association. We are so fortunate to have such a diversity of talent, be it artists, craftsmen, actors or musicians, all right here in the River City.

The July/August issue also includes some of Chef William Furlong’s fabulous summer grilling recipes.

So, be on the lookout for the magazine. For those of you who don’t subscribe and won’t receive an issue in your mailbox, we would love for you to join our readership. Just call our office to get set up. It’s easy, inexpensive and well worth supporting.

