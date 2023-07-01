FRAZIER: Get ready for a riveting July/August issue of Vicksburg Living Magazine

Published 4:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

I am so excited.

We just sent the July/August issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine to the press, and the issue is chocked full of interesting stories, all of which I think readers will enjoy.

For the house feature, I had the privilege of interviewing the Shivers family. The couple lives in Tallulah, and I am thrilled we are expanding into Vicksburg’s surrounding areas. They are a lovely couple.

While their house was beautiful, they also had an amazing story, one that, well, gave me shivers.

Our Managing Editor, Anna Guizerix, got to chat with some of the locals who have homes at the Neshoba County Fair. I have never been to the fair, but it sounds like a fun time for rest and relaxation and visiting with family and friends.

I know very little about fishing, but Ernest Bowker’s story on Keith Brumfield is inspiring. This man is chasing his passion and is going all-in to be a professional fisherman. I know many of you will know Keith. He is a local guy who attends First Baptist Church. His wife, Kristy, is also involved in the community as a choral director and a volunteer with the Miss Mississippi organization.

Notably, one of the most interesting stories is of course the one that delves into a bit of Vicksburg history. John Surratt loves history, and he wrote a compelling story about the first African American subdivision in Vicksburg. If you don’t think one person can make a difference in the community, read what Malinda C. Robinson was able to do.

Reporter Ben Martin did a great job of showcasing the art galleries in Vicksburg, as well as the Vicksburg Art Association. We are so fortunate to have such a diversity of talent, be it artists, craftsmen, actors or musicians, all right here in the River City.

The July/August issue also includes some of Chef William Furlong’s fabulous summer grilling recipes.

So, be on the lookout for the magazine. For those of you who don’t subscribe and won’t receive an issue in your mailbox, we would love for you to join our readership. Just call our office to get set up. It’s easy, inexpensive and well worth supporting.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

