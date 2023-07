Jackson Street Gallery hosting Art Parade at the Mulberry Vicksburg Published 12:49 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

A Red, White and Blue Art Parade is underway at the Jackson Street Gallery inside the Mulberry in Vicksburg.

attendees are welcome to pick up a free American flag to wave and enjoy 10 percent off all the art for sale.

The event ends at 6 p.m.

