Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend starts Saturday Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

The Mighty ‘Sip Reunion begins on July 1 with a commemoration event at the Old Courthouse Museum honoring the 160th anniversary of the Surrender of Vicksburg.

The holiday weekend will be a sampling of Vicksburg’s unique culture and an opportunity for community events from early morning until late at night.

Today’s Events:

Vicksburg Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon

160th anniversary of Vicksburg surrender events at Old Court House Museum: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickin’ on the Porch at Levee Street Marketplace: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Resetting the Table at Catfish Row Museum: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Parade at Jackson Street Gallery: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July Fourth pool party at The Mulberry: noon to 6 p.m.

Vicksburg Symphony Orchestra patriotic concert at First Baptist Church: 2 p.m.

Movie on the Lawn at Levee Street Warehouse: 7 p.m.

Ghost hunt at McRaven Tour Home: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

Vicksburg National Military Park 160th events:

Douglas the Camel: 9 a.m. to noon

Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops at No.1 and No. 3: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

45th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument: Ranger Program at 11 a.m.

“Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours” reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m.