Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend starts Saturday
Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023
The Mighty ‘Sip Reunion begins on July 1 with a commemoration event at the Old Courthouse Museum honoring the 160th anniversary of the Surrender of Vicksburg.
The holiday weekend will be a sampling of Vicksburg’s unique culture and an opportunity for community events from early morning until late at night.
Today’s Events:
- Vicksburg Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon
- 160th anniversary of Vicksburg surrender events at Old Court House Museum: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pickin’ on the Porch at Levee Street Marketplace: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Resetting the Table at Catfish Row Museum: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Art Parade at Jackson Street Gallery: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July Fourth pool party at The Mulberry: noon to 6 p.m.
- Vicksburg Symphony Orchestra patriotic concert at First Baptist Church: 2 p.m.
- Movie on the Lawn at Levee Street Warehouse: 7 p.m.
- Ghost hunt at McRaven Tour Home: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Vicksburg National Military Park 160th events:
- Douglas the Camel: 9 a.m. to noon
- Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops at No.1 and No. 3: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- 45th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument: Ranger Program at 11 a.m.
- “Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours” reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m.