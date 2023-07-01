Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend starts Saturday

Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg Fourth of July Fireworks Show in downtown Vicksburg, Miss., Saturday, Jul 04, 2020. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The Mighty ‘Sip Reunion begins on July 1 with a commemoration event at the Old Courthouse Museum honoring the 160th anniversary of the Surrender of Vicksburg.

The holiday weekend will be a sampling of Vicksburg’s unique culture and an opportunity for community events from early morning until late at night.

Today’s Events:

  • Vicksburg Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon
  • 160th anniversary of Vicksburg surrender events at Old Court House Museum: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pickin’ on the Porch at Levee Street Marketplace: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  •  Resetting the Table at Catfish Row Museum: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Art Parade at Jackson Street Gallery: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • July Fourth pool party at The Mulberry: noon to 6 p.m.
  • Vicksburg Symphony Orchestra patriotic concert at First Baptist Church: 2 p.m.
  • Movie on the Lawn at Levee Street Warehouse: 7 p.m.
  • Ghost hunt at McRaven Tour Home: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Vicksburg National Military Park 160th events

  • Douglas the Camel: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops at No.1 and No. 3: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
  • 45th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument: Ranger Program at 11 a.m.
  • “Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours” reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m.

More News

SIEGE 160: Condition of his army forces Pemberton to surrender Vicksburg

More than $100,000 in narcotics seized in major drug bust in Warren County

HEAT WOES: Vicksburg National Military Park releases revised event schedule

Dr. Tracy Cook named interim president of Alcorn State University

Print Article