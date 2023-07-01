Old Post Files July 1, 1923 – 2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Virginia Rockwood recalls incidents of the Siege of Vicksburg. • A leaky valve at the gas plant starts a fire. • Mr. and Mrs. Harry Rice Jr. are due home by motor from Chicago. • Louise Halpin leaves for Memphis.

90 years ago: 1933

Bill Logan and niece leave by auto from Dallas City, Ill. • Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Matthews and children of Jackson are in the city visiting relatives. • Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Kelly depart for Chicago.

80 years ago: 1943

Lt. and Mrs. Francis Gautier, former residents, are here from Camp Chafee, Ark. • Morris D. Burns is promoted to lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.

70 years ago: 1953

Ben Goldfarb dies. • Services are held for Claude J. Scott. • Lee Kuhn, former resident, dies in New York City.

60 years ago: 1963

Rev. and Mrs. Douglas Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Marguery Michelle, on June 25. • Mr. and Mrs. Donald Goodwin announced the birth of a daughter, Donna, on July 9.

50 years ago: 1973

Robert M. Wilson died on July 9. • Bob Mobley, chief of the Physical Security and Custodial Section, retires at the Waterways Experiment Station. • Dixie Aldrich, associate of the W.B. Duggins firm, takes the attorney’s oath before Circuit Judge Ben Guider. • Parker Ramsay, 13, fires a hole-in-one in the Greenville Junior Golf Invitational.

40 years ago: 1983

Ted Russell displays three fully formed cucumbers all joined together and growing from one stem. • Amanda Marie Staggs is one.

30 years ago: 1993

The second night of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi pageant brings two new faces to the spotlight. • Miss W. Iika Taylor wins talent and Miss Hattiesburg Katie Wold wins swimsuit. • Funeral services are held for Clara Mae Shanks, Port Gibson resident.

20 years ago: 2003

The total value of real estate and personal property for Warren County is up 4.4 percent from the previous year. • A new floor covering is installed in the lower level of the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. • Alvin Johnson is not injured in a fire that destroys his house at 3012 Wisconsin Ave.

10 years ago: 2013

Zula Harris shows her handcrafted jewelry at Peterson’s Art and Antiques. • Nancy Thomas, who has been Vicksburg municipal judge for the past four years, was returned to the city attorney spot she previously held for 12 years in the first of city officer changes that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said will be from “top to bottom.”