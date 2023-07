Vicksburg man arrested in Sharkey County Published 5:10 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

Jentavious Kentrail Myles, 21 of Vicksburg, was arrested by officers from the Rolling Fork Police Department and the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning, according to WJTV.

Myles was wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

