GALLERY: Live fire and living history tells story of siege
Published 5:21 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023
A cloud of smoke moves into a hollow after a rifled cannon is fired by volunteers at the 2nd Texas Lunette.
Doug Baum of the Texas Camel Corps tells the story of Old Douglas as his camel Dasher watches.
Christina Tabaczka, center, talks wit Curt Field, left, dressed as Gen. Grant, and Morgan Gates, dressed as Gen. Pemberton.
Smoke flies from a brass Napoleon cannon during a live fire demonstration at the Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center.
Park Ranger John Castaldo checks a musket during a weapons inspection for the 45th Illinois.
Kyle Sama, a private in the 45th Illinois Infantry, talks with Jeff Rucker from Gluckstadt
Curt Fields, dressed as Gen. Grant, explains his discussion with Gen. Pemberton, portrayed by Morgan Gates
Cannons, camels and re-enactors occupied the attention of visitors to the Vicksburg National Military Park for its two-day Surrender Weekend commemorating the siege and surrender of Vicksburg on July 4, 1863.
The weekend included a visit from the reenactors of Company C of the 45th Illinois Infantry, who talked to visitors about camp life during the siege and conducted a live fire demonstration with muskets. The Texas Camel Corps made its annual visit to give the story of Old Douglas, the mascot of the 43rd Mississippi that was killed by a Union Sniper.
The park presented two firing demonstrations, one at the 2nd Texas Lunette and another at the park Visitor Center, where visitors were also able to see a re-enactment of the meeting between Gen. John C. Pemberton, portrayed by Morgan Gates, and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, portrayed by Curt Fields.
