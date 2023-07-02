GALLERY: Live fire and living history tells story of siege Published 5:21 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

Cannons, camels and re-enactors occupied the attention of visitors to the Vicksburg National Military Park for its two-day Surrender Weekend commemorating the siege and surrender of Vicksburg on July 4, 1863.

The weekend included a visit from the reenactors of Company C of the 45th Illinois Infantry, who talked to visitors about camp life during the siege and conducted a live fire demonstration with muskets. The Texas Camel Corps made its annual visit to give the story of Old Douglas, the mascot of the 43rd Mississippi that was killed by a Union Sniper.

The park presented two firing demonstrations, one at the 2nd Texas Lunette and another at the park Visitor Center, where visitors were also able to see a re-enactment of the meeting between Gen. John C. Pemberton, portrayed by Morgan Gates, and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, portrayed by Curt Fields.

