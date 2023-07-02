Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Continues Sunday Published 8:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Mighty ‘Sip Reunion continues Sunday with another fun day of activities including a brunch at the Watermark and a celebrity appearance by Douglas the Camel at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Today’s Events:

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brunch at the Watermark: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vicksburg National Military Park 160th commemoration events:

Douglas the Camel: 9 a.m. to noon

Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops at No.1 and No. 3 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

45th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument (Ranger Program): 11 a.m.

“Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours” reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m.

