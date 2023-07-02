Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Continues Sunday

Published 8:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg Fourth of July Fireworks Show in downtown Vicksburg, Miss., Saturday, Jul 04, 2020. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The Mighty ‘Sip Reunion continues Sunday with another fun day of activities including a brunch at the Watermark and a celebrity appearance by Douglas the Camel at the Vicksburg National Military Park. 

Today’s Events:

  • Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Brunch at the Watermark: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vicksburg National Military Park 160th commemoration events

  • Douglas the Camel: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops at No.1 and No. 3 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
  • 45th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument (Ranger Program): 11 a.m.
  •  “Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours” reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m. 

