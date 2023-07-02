OUTLOOK: Vicksburg shows its Red, White and Blue pride Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

1 of 12

It is evident the Fourth of July is just around the corner. Locals are displaying their patriotism by donning the American Flag.

Whether it be on street signs, flags flying from poles or Old Glory nestled into a flowerbed, passersby can see red, white and blue sprinkled throughout the Vicksburg community.

While there is no official meaning or symbolism to the colors of the flag, www.britannica.com states, Charles Thomson, who served as the secretary to the first and second U.S. Continental Congress, suggested the following symbolism: “White signifies purity and innocence, red, hardiness and valor, and blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.”

Email newsletter signup

Featured Local Savings