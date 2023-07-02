OUTLOOK: Vicksburg shows its Red, White and Blue pride
Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023
1 of 12
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
It is evident the Fourth of July is just around the corner. Locals are displaying their patriotism by donning the American Flag.
Whether it be on street signs, flags flying from poles or Old Glory nestled into a flowerbed, passersby can see red, white and blue sprinkled throughout the Vicksburg community.
While there is no official meaning or symbolism to the colors of the flag, www.britannica.com states, Charles Thomson, who served as the secretary to the first and second U.S. Continental Congress, suggested the following symbolism: “White signifies purity and innocence, red, hardiness and valor, and blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.”
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
More by Terri Cowart