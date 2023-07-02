Photo Gallery: Bayou Independent Wrestling slams into Vicksburg Published 4:05 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

The River City turned into Suplex City on Saturday night as Bayou Independent Wrestling returned to Vicksburg.

More than 300 people attended BIW’s “Key to the Kingdom” event at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium. Five matches comprised the card, with Deep South Heritage champion Rey Fury defeating Matt Taven in a fast-paced main event that started with a brawl through the crowd. The two wrestlers worked their way into the seats on both sides of the Auditorium, across the heads of several fans, and back down to the ring before the bell even rang.

Earlier in the night, Vicksburg native Wess Warren entertained his hometown fans before being pinned by Eddie Martinez.

A six-man tag team match served as the co-main event. The team of “Apocalypse” Adam Asher, Bam Bam Malone and Tim Storm prevailed over the Southern Royalty stable of Angel Camacho, Alex Arsenal and Nightmare Jeremiah.

Pac Ortega beat Gio Savage in the opening match, while Frankie Thomas topped Josh Shimbashi in the night’s other match.

This was the second of three events Bayou Independent Wrestling has planned in Vicksburg this year. The West Monroe, La.-based promotion will return to the Auditorium on Nov. 11.

