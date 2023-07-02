Three injured in Freetown Road accident Published 11:46 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

Warren County Fire Service unit E 205 responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Freetown Road at about 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, according to spokesman for the service, Jeff Riggs.

One of the vehicles struck a tree after the initial collision and the three occupants were transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment. The lone occupant of the other vehicle did not require medical attention.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

