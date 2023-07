Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

Warren Central softball pitcher Madison Pant had 12 strikeouts in six innings in a 4-3 victory over St. Aloysius in a scrimmage game on June 19.

Pant, a rising sophomore, had a 4-2 record in 15 games for the Lady Vikes during the 2023 season. She finished with 41 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA in 41 innings.

