Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation team line dances way to prize Published 11:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Thanks to some fancy footwork and a great sense of rhythm, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation received $750 this weekend.

With the help of two dance partners, foundation Executive Director Stacey Mahoney won the money as the second place prize in the Riverwalk Casino Country Jam Dance Off on Saturday.

Dancing with Mahoney were Ashley Dawson and Mike Coco. The winners were selected in part based on crowd participation and support.

The foundation will host a Country and More Dance Party from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the SCHC Auditorium. The dance tutorial starts at 6 p.m. Click here for more details.