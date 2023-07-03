Edward J. Stowers Published 4:11 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

Edward J. Stowers, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Stowers and Willie Mae Taylor, his brother Andrew Stowers and Edward Stowers, Jr, and a nephew Jamal Stowers.

He is survived by his son Edward Stowers, Sr; Jimmy Stowers and a special aunt Catherine Woodland of Vicksburg, his nieces, Lakesha Bailey and Tamisha Stowers.

Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, July 5, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.