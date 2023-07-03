MEET THE CANDIDATE: Warren County Chancery Clerk Published 4:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: This is the 10th in a series of stories in which candidates for local offices will answer questions about a variety of issues. The Vicksburg Post sent each candidate a questionnaire with 10 topics, and they were asked to provide their responses. Today, the candidate for Warren County Chancery Clerk, Beverly Johnson, gives her answers to the following questions.

Name: Beverly Johnson

Occupation: Chief Deputy Chancery Clerk

What is your assessment of the previous or current occupant of this office, and, if elected, would you keep it in the same direction or change course?

JOHNSON: I have worked with the current Chancery Clerk, Donna F. Hardy, for 12 years, and we have initiated and executed improvements in multiple departments within the office. We implemented the complete use of the Mississippi Electronic Court (MEC) system, upgraded the land redemption program, and are currently transferring all paper land deeds from the past 100-plus years to digital, more reliable files. Times are changing, and it is my goal to adapt and grow with every phase. My plan is to continue to upgrade all aspects of the County Government.

How would you address transparency and accountability in this office?

JOHNSON: It is my commitment to Warren County to be completely transparent and forthcoming with all the plans I would like to put in place. I have direct contact with several news outlets that are more than welcome to interview me and publish the interviews. I believe in honesty above all else. In regard to accountability, I think taking personal responsibility for your own actions is the most sincere form of honesty and I plan to implement that in my position.

What are the most pressing issues in this office and how would you address them?

JOHNSON: Our main priority is transferring all of our records to digital files. The public deserves an easily accessible way to retrieve documents within our office. We would also like to work toward making our office more online accessible including the ability to pay delinquent taxes, e-filing deeds/deeds of trust and an easier way to search Board of Supervisors minutes.

How would your role in this office improve Vicksburg and Warren County?

JOHNSON: As I mentioned before, times are changing. I would like the Warren County Chancery Clerk’s office to adapt and grow. I want the younger generations to have an interest in county government, and I want their access to important information to not be inhibited by the generational gap that comes with the era of technology.

What are your reasons for seeking this office and why should voters elect you?

JOHNSON: The reason I am seeking this office is because I truly believe I can provide understanding to the community while making changes that best suit their needs. I want to make a positive impact on our community and make the Chancery Clerk’s office accessible and welcoming to all citizens.

Please share any family/personal information you’d like to include.

JOHNSON: I am Beverly Johnson, the wife of Jimmy Johnson for 37 years, a mother to three beautiful daughters and a grandmother to three precious grandchildren. My family is active within our church, Bovina Baptist. I was not born in Vicksburg, but I have made it my home for the past 18 years. All of my daughters have graduated from Warren County High Schools and Mississippi colleges. I want to improve the future of the Chancery Clerk’s Office for not only my children and grandchildren but for all of Warren County.