Mighty ‘Sip Reunion continues Monday Published 8:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Stroll into July 3 and Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend with a walk on the Old Mississippi River Bridge followed by Blues, Brews & BBQ at Oak Hall. Events start at 9 a.m. and will go until 9 p.m.

Monday’s Events:

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

‘Sip Stroll on the Old Mississippi River Bridge: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Bridge will close for train traffic for one hour at lunch)

Blues, Brews & BBQ at Oak Hall: 5 to 9 p.m.

