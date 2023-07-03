Mighty ‘Sip Reunion continues Monday

Published 8:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg's Fourth of July Fireworks Show in downtown Vicksburg in 2020. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Stroll into July 3 and Mighty ‘Sip Reunion Weekend with a walk on the Old Mississippi River Bridge followed by Blues, Brews & BBQ at Oak Hall. Events start at 9 a.m. and will go until 9 p.m. 

Monday’s Events:

  • Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  •  ‘Sip Stroll on the Old Mississippi River Bridge: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Bridge will close for train traffic for one hour at lunch)
  • Blues, Brews & BBQ at Oak Hall: 5 to 9 p.m. 

