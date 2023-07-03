Warren County Delinquent Tax List to print in July 5 edition of The Vicksburg Post Published 8:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Warren County’s list of delinquent taxes from fiscal year 2020 will print in the Wednesday, July 5, edition of The Vicksburg Post.

The list includes 698 parcels, Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy said, and the owners of those parcels have until Aug. 30 to pay what they owe or risk losing their properties.

“We’re trying to get all of the parcels that have not been redeemed to be paid prior to the Aug. 30 deadline. They must be paid before the Aug. 31 land sale,” Hardy said. “By five o’clock on Aug. 30, they will have lost that opportunity to come in and redeem those taxes.”

In addition to publishing in the print and e-editions of the The Vicksburg Post on Wednesday, the list will also be available at co.warren.ms.us/chancery-clerk.