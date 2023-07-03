Warren County supervisors move ahead with bid process for new Clear Creek clubhouse

Published 1:27 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission seeks to build a new clubhouse to replace the current structure at Clear Creek Golf Course, which was constructed in 1979. (Photo by Ernest Bowker | The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to seek bids on the the construction of the Clear Creek Golf Course clubhouse, despite anticipated additional costs.

An allocation of $500,000 had already been approved in this budget year for a new clubhouse at the county-owned Clear Creek Golf Course. But, after the supervisors met with the Parks and Recreation Commission last Monday, concerns have been expressed by the commission about the estimated cost of the building.

Ronny Ross, director of Golf at Clear Creek, stated at the work session that although the county approved $500,000 for the new club house, “estimates are $750,000, for essentially an open building with nice restrooms.”

The commission had recently obtained designer renderings of a new clubhouse for the course and during the work session Board President Kelle Barfield said she hoped this design would potentially open doors for multipurpose use beyond golfing.

However, Barfield went on to say, the more fiscally responsible option would be spreading out the costs over two budget years instead of bankrolling the project at an increased cost this budget year.

The following items were also approved during the supervisors’ Monday meeting.

  • Approved the selection of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. as the consultant for the pedestrian safety improvements in Marcus Bottom.
  • Approved the request from Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health to consider three nominees to be appointed as commissioners, including Kay Lee, Sheila Lowe and A.J. “Buddy” Dees
  • Approved $2 million of ARPA funds to be used for 2023 Warren County paving projecs.
  • Approved request from the Vicksburg Branch NAACP for the Housing-Health-Education grant from ARPA funds in the amount of $30,000.
  • Approved the ratification of the board president’s signature on a letter of support for Vicksburg Main Street’s application to host Destination Downtown 2024.
  • Approved preliminary resolution granting exemption from ad valorem taxation on behalf of International Paper Company for five years, excluding road and bridge tax.
  • Approved preliminary resolution granting exemption from ad valorem taxation on behalf of Vicksburg Forest Products, LLC for five years, excluding road and bridge tax.
  • Approved preliminary resolution granting exemption from ad valorem taxation on behalf of Ergon Refining, Inc. for five years, excluding road and bridge tax.

 

 

 

 

