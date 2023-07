GALLERY: Red, white and blue parade rolls in Glenwood Circle Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1 of 6

The Glenwood Circle Bike Parade is a Fourth of July time-honored tradition for one of Vicksburg’s established neighborhoods. The event is organized annually by neighborhood parents. This year’s festivities included the parade, ice cream and popsicles and a water balloon fight on Tuesday morning.

