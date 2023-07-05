Bop’s Frozen Custard not renewing franchise in Vicksburg Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Big changes are coming to Bop’s Frozen Custard of Vicksburg, the dessert spot announced this week.

Bop’s, located at 100 Holt Collier Drive, will soon undergo a name change and complete rebranding as the result of a decision from the chain’s corporate office.

“Bop’s Frozen Custard Corporate has undergone ownership changes and decided not to renew our franchise here in Vicksburg,” owner Adam Cook said in a Facebook post. “That being said, this isn’t goodbye.”

In the coming weeks, the Bop’s sign will come down and be replaced with a sign bearing the shop’s new name, The Scoop Eats & Treats on 61 N.

The frozen dessert spot will see some menu items that are no longer available, but those items will be replaced with comparable offerings.