Bop’s Frozen Custard not renewing franchise in Vicksburg

Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Big changes are coming to Bop’s Frozen Custard of Vicksburg, the dessert spot announced this week.

Bop’s, located at 100 Holt Collier Drive, will soon undergo a name change and complete rebranding as the result of a decision from the chain’s corporate office.

“Bop’s Frozen Custard Corporate has undergone ownership changes and decided not to renew our franchise here in Vicksburg,” owner Adam Cook said in a Facebook post. “That being said, this isn’t goodbye.”

In the coming weeks, the Bop’s sign will come down and be replaced with a sign bearing the shop’s new name, The Scoop Eats & Treats on 61 N.

The frozen dessert spot will see some menu items that are no longer available, but those items will be replaced with comparable offerings.

