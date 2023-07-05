James Chiplin Sr. Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Funeral services for Thomas James Chiplin, Sr. are to be held on Saturday, July 8 in the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium at 10 a.m. with Reverend James Edwards, Jr. officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7 in the Mt. Carmel M. B. Church from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thomas James Chiplin, Sr. passed away on July 1 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 88. He was a retired cab driver who served in the U. S. Air Force. He was a Stringer Lodge #1 F&AM member and the Vicksburg Consistory #110. and was a member of the Mt. Carmel M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Taft and Rose Schnieder Chiplin, Sr., and his brothers Alfred Chiplin, Sr., Edward Lee Chiplin, Clyde Chiplin and Charles Chiplin.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his wife Edith Bailey Chiplin of Vicksburg, his sons Charles Anthony Chiplin, Derrick Chiplin, and Calvin Bailey all of Vicksburg, his daughters Denise Chiplin Chambers of Vicksburg, June Chiplin Thomas of Vicksburg and Tangela Chiplin of Cedar Hill, TX, his brother James Taft Chiplin Jr. of Jackson, MS his sisters Johnnie Mae Jackson and Jessie Lee Wright both of Jackson, MS, 20 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and others.