Kavanaugh Drive Burglary suspects still at large

Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying these two suspects who allegedly burglarized a residence in the area of Kavanaugh Drive on Friday. (Photos courtesy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for help from the community in identifying two residential burglary suspects, Sheriff Martin Pace said Wednesday.

The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on June 23.

Security cameras picked up partial images of the suspects that the sheriff’s office has shared with the public. In a public statement, officials pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.

