Mississippi Valley Division commander recognizes employees during division town hall Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland recognized several employees at her final division-level town hall event on July 3.

Holland will retire this month after a 33-year Army career.

In her seventh town hall since January, Holland said, “I’m counting the days, not because I’m leaving

but to be able to properly say thank you to everybody.”

Holland said it’s been a very deliberate campaign over the last six months and discussed her four town hall priorities: a seamless transition that makes it easy for the districts; long-range milestones; deliberately saying goodbye face-to-face to as many peoples as she can and saying goodbye to the Army.

“After 33 years, there’s a lot to do,” Holland said.

During the town hall, Holland spoke about the importance of people and the need to demonstrate

concern for their safety and workforce morale.

Before continuing with award presentations, Holland said to the audience, “Every person matters.”

Nineteen Length of Service awards were presented, totaling more than 350 years of service. Other awards presented were seven Commander’s Coins, one Certificate of Achievement, three Civilian Awards for Humanitarian Service, 26 Civilian Service Achievement Medals, 13 Civilian Service Commendation Medals, 10 Meritorious Civilian Service Medals, two Superior Civilian Service Medals and two Bronze De Fleury Medals.