Warren County Fire Service responds to multiple calls on July Fourth Published 9:40 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Vicksburg-Warren E911 dispatched units from Culkin, Fisher Ferry and Northeast fire departments to at least two notable calls for service on the Fourth of July due to evening storms.

Jeff Riggs, the spokesperson for the fire service, states in the 700 block of Savage Road a tree fell on a power line, threatening a vehicle. Units from Culkin and Fisher Ferry stood by until Entergy got on the scene and neutralized the line. Only minor damage was reported during the incident, with no injuries.

The second incident dispatched was reported that a motorhome was fully involved in a fire in the 9000 block of U.S. 61 North. Engine 204 from Culkin and units from Fisher Ferry, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the motor home was fully involved.

Fire units extinguished the blaze, but the motorhome was a total loss. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.