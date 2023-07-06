2023 NFL preseason schedule
Published 3:37 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023
Week 1
Aug. 3
N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m,, at Canton, Ohio
Aug. 10
Houston at New England, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Aug. 11
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Aug. 12
Tennessee at Chicago, Noon
Indianapolis at Buffalo, Noon
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Aug. 13
Kansas City at New Orleans, Noon
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
———
Week 2
Aug. 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, Noon
Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Aug. 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.
———
Week 3
Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Aug. 26
Seattle at Green Bay, Noon
Arizona at Minnesota, Noon
Cleveland at Kansas City, Noon
Buffalo at Chicago, Noon
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 8 p.m.
Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.