2023 NFL preseason schedule Published 3:37 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Week 1

Aug. 3

N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m,, at Canton, Ohio

Aug. 10

Houston at New England, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Tennessee at Chicago, Noon

Indianapolis at Buffalo, Noon

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Aug. 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, Noon

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Week 2

Aug. 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, Noon

Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 21

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.

Week 3

Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Aug. 26

Seattle at Green Bay, Noon

Arizona at Minnesota, Noon

Cleveland at Kansas City, Noon

Buffalo at Chicago, Noon

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 8 p.m.

Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

