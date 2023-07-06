A new chapter begins for Peterson’s in downtown Vicksburg

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Lauren Fordice Waring, left, and Bobbie Marascalco, owner of Peterson's, pose for a picture in front of the store, on June 30. Waring is the new owner of the downtown business.

Peterson’s is a mainstay in downtown Vicksburg.

Bobbie Marascalco, owner and Vicksburg native, opened the business, which carries “a little bit of everything,” more than 20 years ago.

After being in retail for two decades, Marascalco has made the decision to retire, but not before selling the business to another Vicksburg native: Lauren Fordice Waring. Waring became the official owner of Peterson’s on June 30.

Waring is no stranger to retail. She worked at Albriton’s Jewelry, located in Jackson, for six years, the last two of which she commuted from Vicksburg.

It was during those two years, Waring said, that Marascalco began putting the bug in her ear about buying Peterson’s.

“Every time I’d come in here, (to Peterson’s) Bobbie would say, ‘When you are ready to stop driving, call me, come see me,’” Waring said.

After her second child was born, Waring said she became tired of commuting.

“I came in and I said, ‘OK, I can’t drive anymore, so I’m ready,’” she said.

However, before actually buying the business, Waring said Marascalco suggested she work there for a year to “get the feel” of the business.

During that time, Waring began expanding the shop’s children’s clothing line.

She said she plans to continue expanding the children’s clothing portion of the shop as well as bringing in more accessories geared for young children.

And while she plans to grow this aspect of the business, Waring said, the overall feel of Peterson’s will not change, nor will its name.

“Bobby always said there was not a method to what she decided to sell at Peterson’s, but what she has works,” Fordice said. “So I’m lucky to come in and take that at just my little stamp on it and change it up a little.”

Marascalco said it was a “no-brainer” to sell Peterson’s to Waring.

“She has worked retail for years and has been working here for over a year. She is now ready to take Peterson’s to a new level,” Marascalco said.

