Adrian LaShawn Perkins Published 11:14 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Funeral services for Adrian LaShawn Perkins are to be held on Saturday, July 8 in the Travelers Rest M.B. Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. General Bryant officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7 in the funeral; home from 5 to 6 p.m. Adrian Perkins passed away on Sunday, June 25 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 47. She had worked as a mental health counselor for over 20 years and was a member of the Travelers Rest M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Ronnie Simpson and her mother Vickie Lewis. She is survived by her husband Sedrick Perkins of Vicksburg, her two sons Sedrick Perkins, Jr. of Vallejo, CA and Gary Perkins of Vicksburg, her two daughters Aniya Perkins of Vicksburg and Ajanique Matthews of Vallejo, CA, and her sister Tremain Godfrey of Vallejo, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

