Brenda G. Taylor Published 11:08 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Brenda G. Taylor, 67, formerly of Dallas, TX, and a Vicksburg native passed away on Sunday, July 2.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery on 326 Lovers Lane Vicksburg, Ms. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. in W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home 800 Monroe St. Vicksburg, MS 39183.

