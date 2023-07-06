Clifton C. Aldridge, Jr. Published 11:09 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

A memorial service for Clifton C. Aldridge, Jr., 67, who died Monday, July 3 at the Claiborne County Senior Care in Port Gibson, MS will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family, however, the family is asking all friends and family to drop by and celebrate his life by sharing favorite memories and joyful moments on Friday, July 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12575 River Road, Church Hill, MS.

Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson is in charge of the arrangements.

