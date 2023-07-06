Man gets 40 years in shooting death of Warren County woman

Published 11:33 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By John Surratt

John Shoemaker, 62, is escorted into the Warren County Justice Court. Shoemaker is charged with first-degree murder. Judge William Jefferson denied bond. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

A Warren County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the April 2022 shooting death of a woman in the 200 block of Leland Drive.

Ninth Circuit District Judge Toni Walker Terrett sentenced John Shoemaker, 62, Thursday. Shoemaker pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48. Under state law, Shoemaker will serve his sentence day-for-day.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responding to a call of a dead person in a home in the 200 block of Leland Drive arrived to find Hedrick, 48, dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Shoemaker was charged with first-degree murder. Both Shoemaker and Hedrick had the address on Leland Drive listed as their residence. Shoemaker was initially charged with first-degree murder and was held without bond.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

USACE Vicksburg district announces new real estate chief

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Strategic Planner

Endurance cyclist stopping in Vicksburg on historic ride around Mississippi

Vicksburg’s historic Junius Ward Johnson YMCA for sale for $400,000

Print Article