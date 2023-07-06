USACE Vicksburg district announces new real estate chief Published 2:32 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has selected Warren Lister as chief of the Real Estate Division.

The mission of the Real Estate Division is to acquire and manage all real property assets of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and advise project sponsors on their requirements in the development of projects in support of the Vicksburg District.

Lister has over 15 years of real estate and acquisition experience. Prior to joining the district, he worked as a relocation agent in the Right-of-Way Division with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Lister began his career with Vicksburg District Real Estate in 2009 as a Co-Op Student in the Acquisition and Planning Branch. He was a senior realty specialist until August 2016 when he began serving as the Management and Disposal Branch (M&D) chief. As the M&D Branch chief, Lister oversaw a complex program that consisted of over 1,600 various outgrants including licenses, easements, permits and eases as well as the largest agricultural and grazing, commercial concessions and park and recreation lease programs within Mississippi Valley Division. He also participated in the preparation and submission of budget work packages for the branch as well as ensuring the execution of the annual budget within the M&D Branch.

In addition, Lister has completed temporary assignments within the New Orleans, Memphis, and Rock Island districts.

Lister has a master’s degree from Delta State University in applied science with a concentration in geospatial information technologies and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Mississippi State University. Lister completed his Realty Specialist National Certification in 2017 and is designated as a Real Estate Contracting Officer.