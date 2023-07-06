USACE Vicksburg District announces new Strategic Planner Published 2:31 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has selected a new Strategic Planner to direct and manage long-term project milestones across a variety of disciplines.

Whitney McRae will coordinate with the USACE Vicksburg District’s senior leadership to ensure the district’s operational decisions maintain its record for continuous improvement. She will develop and implement short- and long-range strategic goals, oversee onboarding and out-processing for all employees, administer knowledge and quality management programs and assist the district’s executive staff. In addition, she will serve as program manager for the Vicksburg Leadership Development Program (VLDP) and track district hiring data to coordinate with Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) on strategic hiring initiatives.

McRae began her career with the Vicksburg District in 2021 as a program analyst in the Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD). Most recently, she served as the district’s interim strategic planner. Prior to joining USACE, Whitney served as the assistant compliance officer and academic advisor at the Mississippi College Athletic Department.

McRae obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of Mississippi in 2011 and her Master of Science degree in athletic administration from Mississippi College in 2014.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.