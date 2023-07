Wanted Vicksburg woman Nikkita Hamlin still not captured Published 4:41 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is currently looking for Nikkita A. Hamlin, 28 of Vicksburg, for uttering forgery.

Her last known address is 322 Lake Hill Drive. She was reported to be wanted by the department on June 28.

Anyone with information on Hamlin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Investigator Jerold Hayes at the police department at 601-636-2511 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-3477.

