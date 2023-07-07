Change of Command scheduled for Mississippi Valley Division Published 9:47 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Maj. Gen. Diana M. Holland will transfer command of the Mississippi Valley Division (MVD), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), to Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples in a formal change of command ceremony on July 12, at 10 a.m. at Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Information Technology Lab (ITL), located 1165 Porters Chapel Road (Building 8000) Vicksburg.

The event will be streamed on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z-vnM7svjs.

Holland, division commander and president of the Mississippi River Commission (MRC), will retire after 33 years of military service.

Peeples comes to Vicksburg from Cincinnati, Ohio, where she served as commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio Division USACE.

As MVD’s 42nd commander, Peeples will be responsible for the Corps’ water resources programs in a 370,000-square-mile area that includes portions of 12 states; its boundary extends from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. District offices are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota; Rock Island, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; Vicksburg and New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition, Peeples will be president-designee of the Mississippi River Commission, the presidentially appointed agency that oversees the comprehensive Mississippi River and Tributaries flood control and navigation project, as well as the entire Mississippi River and its tributaries.