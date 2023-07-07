Dees, Lee and Lowe appointed to River Ridge Behavioral Health Board Published 11:27 am Friday, July 7, 2023

River Ridge Behavioral Health, formerly known as Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health, added three commissioners representing Warren County this week.

During Monday’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the board approved A.J. “Buddy” Dees, Kay Lee and Sheila Lowe to serve as commissioners for River Ridge. The news comes as part of an expansion of the community mental health center’s services following the dissolution of the Mississippi Region 11 CMHC.

As part of absorbing a portion of Region 11, River Ridge, classified as Region 15, serves Adams, Claiborne, Jefferson, Warren, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.

“We welcome the expansion,” Dees said. “It’s a chance to serve people in four additional counties and we are excited for the opportunity.”

All the counties in the state, by authorization, appoint one commissioner and have to put up a government contribution to have a mental health center in that county. Warren County provides $150,000 a year.

In addition to absorbing the four additional counties into Region 15, the newly formed River Ridge CMHC will also add an additional three facilities (Claiborne County, Natchez and Fayette) and lease a facility in Centerville.

In Natchez, the facility includes a 12-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit for those who are committed due to behavioral health concerns.