Old Post Files: July 7, 1923-2023

Published 8:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

100 years ago: 1923 

Jacob Korey and Zahath Habeeb were married in Brooklyn, N.Y. • Vicksburg defeated Greenville, 8-0.

90 years ago: 1933

W.R. Lominick, county agent, reported the fall tomato crop is doing nicely. • Mrs. Gray Flowers entertained her house guest Mrs. Thomas Cassidy of Tuscon, Ariz . • Mr. and Mrs. Walter McLaurin returned from Ennis, Texas.

80 years ago: 1943

Nettie Flanagan prominent businesswoman died. • James Ogletree with the U.S. Navy was here to visit.

70 years ago: 1953

R.E. Griffing passed away. • Mrs. Leo Meyer celebrated her 80th birthday. • Sally Wailes was visiting the Gulf Coast. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mr and Mrs F.B. Tinsely announce the birth of a son, David, on July 13. • Mr. and Mrs. Harold Fonger announce the birth of a daughter, Jannel on July 10. • Frank Davis Sr. of Edwards dies.

50 years ago: 1973

Don Barnes is the producer and director of the Miss Mississippi Pageant. • Mrs. Sharlott Valentine is elected vice president of the Women’s Auxillary to the Mississippi State Veterinary Medical Association. 

40 years ago: 1983

State Trooper Marvin Curtis and Shirley Ann Hammett both of Vicksburg are injured when their vehicles collide while the trooper is in pursuit of another car. • Nathan Skipworth shows off an 86-pound yellow catfish that weighs as much as his 10-year-old, Brian Lee. • Services held for Barbara Griffen.

30 years ago: 1993

Evidence that Warren County could benefit from a disaster declaration is being assessed at the state level. • Vicksburg’s Rural Development Administration Office, opened with much hoopla in 1992, will close under a cost-cutting measure passed by the U.S. House. • Arthur Nabers, Port Gibson resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Rev. Dr. Lewis Lassiter dies in Jackson on July 13. • Three stores are robbed by armed men over the weekend in Vicksburg. • Vicksburg Explosion defeats the Vicksburg Diamond Dolls 1-0 to win the under-16 bracket of the Rumble on the River softball tournament.

10 years ago: 2013

Miss Mississippi Contestants arrive in Vicksburg. • The VHS Varsity Cheerleading Squad won second place in the overall Game Day Championship at the UCA Camp in Gulf Shores.

