Saturday is voter registration deadline for Aug. 8 primary election

Published 3:04 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The deadline for in-person voter registration in Warren County is Saturday at noon.

The Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office, located inside the courthouse at 1009 Cherry St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person registration. Circuit Clerk Jan Daigre also said current registered voters are permitted to absentee vote in the upcoming state elections at that time.

Voter registration forms that are mailed in must be postmarked by July 10.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Primary elections for county and state offices are scheduled for Aug. 8. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through the circuit clerk’s office for the 2023 Primary Election. For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are July 29 and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon.

More News

Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent club holding 48th banquet

Dees, Lee and Lowe appointed to River Ridge Behavioral Health Board

Corps of Engineers announces next steps to complete Yazoo Backwater Project

Change of Command scheduled for Mississippi Valley Division

Print Article