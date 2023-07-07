Saturday is voter registration deadline for Aug. 8 primary election Published 3:04 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

The deadline for in-person voter registration in Warren County is Saturday at noon.

The Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office, located inside the courthouse at 1009 Cherry St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person registration. Circuit Clerk Jan Daigre also said current registered voters are permitted to absentee vote in the upcoming state elections at that time.

Voter registration forms that are mailed in must be postmarked by July 10.

Primary elections for county and state offices are scheduled for Aug. 8. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through the circuit clerk’s office for the 2023 Primary Election. For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are July 29 and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon.