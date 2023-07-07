Warren County Land Records June 27 to July 3 Published 3:14 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 27 to July 3.

Warranty Deeds

*Kelda L. Bailess and Jason S. Bailess to Joelle Westcott, Lot 233, Oak Park Subdivision No. 5.

*David G. Smith and Dana S. Smith to Kelda Ghrigsby Bailess, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Kelli Brewer Hicks to Michael William Bilbo, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Brian K. Brumfield and Dana K. Brumfield to Lucas R. Manchego, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*William R. Fuller, Mildred Denise Fuller Dingler and Nancy Ann Fuller Jones to Bhupinder Kaur, Part of Lots 1 & 2, Bazinsky Subdivision.

*Gary Hegler and Taylor Kristen Hegler to Drake Wilson Dorbeck and Natalie Druhan Dorbeck, Lot 62 Belle Meade No.1.

*Marcus P. Dufour and Kierstan A. Dufour to Carrie A. Mardorf and Daniel M. Romes, Block 3 Lot 1 of Maywood Terrace No.1 and Block 4 Lot 1 Maywood Terrace No.1.

*Kyle Patrick Dunsford and Kirsten Dunsford to Jim Lake McWhorter, Lot 214 and part of Lot 104 Openwood Plantation No.3.

*Sophia Properties M, LLC to Corazon Elliot, Part of Lot 5 James Noe Subdivision.

*Diane R. Emfinger, Trustee and Diane R. Emfinger Revocable Trust to Leon Floyd Stewart III and Courtney Lynn Stewart, Part of Lot 2 Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*Robert Kivett Jr. and Victoria Kivett to Andrew R. Folse, Section 41 Township 17 North Range 4 East and Section 42 Township 17 North 4 East.

*G & M Builders Inc. to Larry Donell Readus, Lot 19 Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Gaishan Realty Services and Properties LLC to Joshua DeCarlos Willams Sr., Lot 26 Greenbrier Subdivision.

*William B. Risher and Stephanie A. Risher to Corey L Goodson, Lot 63 Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 2.

*Jacob W. Granger and Molly G. Granger to Parkman Properties, LLC Section 4 Township 17 North Range 2 East.

*Mary B. Holman and Shirley B. Keel to Allyson Wooley, Part of the northwest ¼ of the southeast ¼ of Section 31 Township 16 North Range 4 East.

*Mary B. Holman to Allyson Wooley, Section 31 Township 16 North Range 4 East.

*Lennart Holmqvist and Mona L. Holmqvist to Timothy Lynn Newman, Lot 169 Openwood Subdivision No. 4.

*Robert McConnell to Danny Jones and Billye Jones, Lot 5 Acadia Ridge.

*Danny Jones and Billye Jones to Justin C. Parks and Laura Lynn Parks, Section 7C Township 15 North Range 5 East and Section 8C Township 15 North Range 5 East

*James William Lewis and Alison Elizabeth Lewis to Matt Jacob Lawson and Hannah Lawson, Lot 75 Silver Creek Estates.

*Austin K. Marshall to Upward Properties LLC, Section 24 Township 16 North Range 4 East.

*James Fulton Park III, Charles Christopher Park, Diane Elizabeth Park Rogers and Michael William Park to Michael William Park and Tracy K. Park (Kathleen Tracey), Section 8 Township 15 North Range 4 East and Section 17 Township 15 North Range 4 East.

*James L. and Kay Revocable Trust, James Lee Robertson Trustee, and Kay Robertson Trustee to Brent L. Petersen and Camille C. Petersen, Lot 10 Dana Wood.

*Platte Properties Inc. to 1400 Washington LLC, Block 61 part of Lot 290 of Vicksburg Proper Lots 1-65.

*Curtis Ross to April Ross, Lots 11 and 12 Fox Run of Vicksburg Part 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Brent L. Petersen and Camille C. Peterson to Ally Capital Corp., Lot 10 Dana Wood

*Carrie A. Mardorf and Daniel M. Romes to Ally Capital Corp., Maywood Terrace No. 1 Block 3 Lot 1 and Maywood Terrace No. 1 Block 4 Lot 1.

*Kelda Ghrigsby Bailess to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1 Township 16 North Range 5 East.

*Drake Wilson Dorbeck and Natalie Druham Dorbeck to Bank of England, Lot 62 Belle Meade No. 1.

*Michael William Bilbo to Cadence Bank, Section 34 Township 16 North Range 3 East

*Richard Brumfield and Pamela Brumfield to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 7 Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

*Joshua DeCarlos Williams Sr to Cadence Bank, Lot 26 Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Michael W. Park and Tracey K (Kathleen Tracy) to Cadence Bank, Section 8 Township 15 North Range 4 East and Section 17 Township 15 North Range 4 East.

*Courtney Lynn Stewart and Leon Floyd Stewart III to Cadence Bank Part of Lot 2 Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*First United Pentecostal Church to Citizens Bank, Part of the southwest ¼ of the northeast ¼ of Section 31 Township 16 North Range 4 East.

*Corey L. Goodson to Copiah Bank, Lot 63 Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 2.

*Daniel K. Dally to Delta Bank, Section 32 Township 16 North Range 4 East

*Joelle Westcott to Fidelity Bank, Lot 233 Oak Park No. 5.

*Andrew R. Folse to Trustmark National Bank, Section 41 Township 17 North Range 4 East and Section 42 Township 17 North Range 4 East.

*Bhuupinder Kaur to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lots 1 and 2 Bazinsky Subdivision.

*Christopher W. Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lot 9 John Barefield Subdivision.

*Lashonda Thomas to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lots 104 and 105 Enchanted Hills No. 2.

*Leonard Allen Williams Jr. and USDA Rural Housing Service to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 36 Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Matt Jacob Lawson and Hannah Lawson to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 75 Silver Creek Estates.

*Teresa Wright to Magnolia State Bank, Lot 69 Silver Creek Estates.

*Lucas R. Manchego to Presidential Bank FSB, Section 9 Township 16 North Range 5 East.

*Brandon A. Matlock and Nichelle Matlock to Millano Investments LLC, Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 2 Township 15 North Range 3 East.

*Jim Lake McWhorter to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 214 and Part of Lot 144 Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Timothy Lynn Newman to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 169 Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*April Ross to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 11 and 12 Fox Run of Vicksburg Part One.

*Justin C. Parks and Laura Lynn Parks to Riverhills Bank, Section 7C Township 15 North Range 5 East and Section 8C Township 15 North Range 5 East.

*Justin Cody Parks and Laura Lynn Parks to Riverhills Bank, Section 5 Township 15 North Range 5 East.

*Larry Donell Readus to SWBC Mortgage Corp., Lot 19 Openwood Plantation No. 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Norman Dyess, 36, of Clinton to Angela Marie Price, 30, of Vicksburg.

*Rodney Shron Croff, 38, of Vicksburg to Laquida Shanta Ratliff, 34, of Vicksburg.

*Andrew Lee Early, 49, of Vicksburg to Cynthia Denise O’Neal, 51, of Vicksburg.

*Peyton Charles McBroom, 20, of Vicksburg to Natalie Ann Edwards, 19, of Vicksburg.

*Vincent Tyler Blanchard, 26, of Vicksburg to Morgan Kaitlyn Lewis, 26, of Vicksburg.

*Justin Lane Barton, 27, of Caldwell, La. to Erika Casey Guerrero, 27, of Caldwell, La.

*Quintarius Darrnell Allen, 21, of Vicksburg to Ebonie Shenease Johnson, 21, of Vicksburg.

*Kenneth Lee Rankin, 34, of Vicksburg to Dominique Dontay Lasha Horton, 33, of Vicksburg.

