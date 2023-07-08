OUR OPINION: Don’t miss opportunity to vote in primaries Published 4:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Residents in Warren County are nearing a couple of important deadlines: the deadline to register to vote and, if necessary, to vote absentee for the Aug. 8 primary elections.

The right to have a say in our government is one of the most cherished and valuable rights we possess as Americans. And it’s one that is often taken for granted.

After the political turmoil, we’ve seen on the national level — from concerns about undue influence and misinformation in elections to queries that question the very validity of our election process — many people may feel disconnected from the election process.

That would be a shame, because local elections — for county supervisors or the sheriff, chancery clerk or county prosecutor — and statewide elections are crucial.

The men and women elected to these positions are the first-line responders to their local constituents, the people you call when you have issues with garbage collection in the county or when you have an opinion about how state funding is spent — or not spent. They are the men and women who you see at church on Sunday and who make the rounds at civic clubs every year, making sure they connect with their voters.

More important, they are the men and women who have the power to affect everything from our garbage collection fees to the textbooks our children use in the classrooms. They oversee millions of dollars of funding and revenue each year, making decisions that affect infrastructure, public safety, education, health care and more.

And if you care about any of those issues — and how they impact your life — then you need to care about the candidates and the election.

If you aren’t already registered to vote, you have until noon Saturday to do so for this primary election. You can register from 8 a.m. to noon at the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office, 1009 Cherry St.

If you need to vote absentee, you have until Saturday, Aug. 5, to do so. Ballots can be submitted at the circuit clerk’s office during the week and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

For anyone who isn’t voting absentee, you can head to the polls on Aug. 8 to cast your ballot.

We certainly hope you will.