FRAZIER: On passing the torch to Vicksburg’s next generation

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Several years ago in the Vicksburg Living Magazine, a story was written about the number of female business owners in downtown Vicksburg.

There are many. Last Friday, one of those female business owners retired: Vicksburg native Bobbie Marascalco, the owner of Peterson’s. And while she has decided to retire, Peterson’s will remain open. Marascalco sold her business to another woman and Vicksburg native, Lauren Fordice Waring.

I find it exciting that a woman-owned business will remain on Washington Street, but even more exciting is the fact Waring, a young woman, sees the value of owning a business in her hometown.

My oldest daughter is a co-owner of two local businesses and I am very proud that she, too, sees value in Vicksburg. I am aware of several other young people who have invested in Vicksburg, some who have lived here all their lives and others who are new to the community.

The vitality of any community’s future lies in the hands of young people who are willing to carry on the mantle of those who have gone before them. And with that being said, we are also fortunate here in Vicksburg that not only do we have businesses owned and managed by younger generations, but also those in leadership positions.

I applaud all of these young leaders, business owners and entrepreneurs. Sometimes it’s not easy in an “old” town to bring in new ideas.

I recall years ago when I was a younger woman, I was part of a group at church who had the notion to introduce some new ideas. Initially it was a struggle. There were those who resisted embracing new ways of doing things by echoing, “But we have always done it this way.”

Yes, perhaps it had always been done that way, but maybe there comes a time to do things a bit differently.

I am not suggesting throwing out history or those elements that make our community or entities unique, but in order to grow and prosper, on some level you have to keep up with the times.

Now that I have become older, it’s funny how I have found myself on the other side of the coin and have at times been the one to say, “But we have always done it that way before.”

It is then I need to recall how it was when I was young with new ideas, and now consider the value of opening my mind to new ways of doing things.

To do this does not mean older folks need to throw up their hands in disgust and say, “Well OK, just do it yourself.”

No, young people still need guidance, support and a cheering squad.

Vicksburg is a special community, and one I think has a great future ahead of it.

