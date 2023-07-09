OUTLOOK: Vicksburg Theater Guild goes underwater in ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

A rebellious mermaid, Ariel is fascinated with life on land.

She decides to visit the surface one day, which is forbidden by her controlling father, King Triton. She falls for a human prince and is determined to be with her new love. Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days.

But when the plan goes horribly wrong for the star-crossed lovers. Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Dive under the sea with us as the Vicksburg Theatre Guild performs “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” based on the animated 1989 Disney film of the same name and the classic story of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen.

The VTG production opens on July 14 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 14 and 15, and at 2 p.m. on July 16 with the “big kids,” Cast One. Performances will continue the next weekend at 7:30 p.m. on July 21 and 22, and at 2 p.m. on July 23 with the “little kids,” Cast Two.

Between the two casts, there are 36 members including AnneMarie Jeffers as the female lead, Ariel, and Jaiden McGloster as the male lead, Prince Eric in Cast One. Cast One also has other main characters such as Flounder, played by Ryanne Richerson, Scuttle, played by Viktor Vasquez, Sebastian, played by Elizabeth Bednar and Ursula, played by Gabby Andrews.

Cast Two stars Molly Ming as Ariel and Garrett Balsamo as Prince Eric, as well as Makenna Curry as Flounder, Aaron Constancio as Scuttle, Addison Bednar as Sebastian and Marissa Rudd as Ursula. King Triton is played by Seth Cochran in both casts as well as sisters playing Sebastian in both casts.

The director, Danielle Gray, and the assistant director Shanna Dixon said they are very excited about the musical and thankful for all the help they’ve received.

“We have a truly talented cast this year and an amazing group of parents and volunteers who have assisted Danielle and me with costuming and set building,” Dixon said. “We owe a massive shout-out to: Lindsay Bradley, Chris and Casey Rudd, Shannon Bagley, Leo and Brittany Balsamo, Terry and Katie Wong, Marcia Cochran, Donna Gray and Jason King. It wouldn’t have happened without you guys.”

“We want to thank our production team as well. You are rock Stars and Danielle and I are incredibly thankful for you,” she added.

The production crew has nine people on it including Sarah Goss, Celeste Constancio-Cochran, Mary Claire Allison, Genevieve Rushing, Clarissa Horner, Mike Calnan, Ace Dixon, Mollie Lafferty and Hayley Hadad.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 for children under 12 and $10 for adults. Click here to purchase tickets.