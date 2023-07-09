Pranger starts National Senior Games run with two top-10 finishes

Published 8:10 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg resident Steve Pranger, left, stands with fellow Mississippian Michael Barton-Murtaugh at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pranger posted two top-10 finishes in the men's 60-64-year-olds' 5K and 1,500 meter power walk events. Murtaugh won the overall women's championship in the 5K and 1,500 meter race walk events. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg resident Steve Pranger started his run at the National Senior Games by walking hard.

Pranger finished seventh in the 60-64-year-olds’ men’s 5-kilometer powerwalk on Saturday, in the national competition in Pittsburgh. Pranger posted a time of 34 minutes, 31.98 seconds.

Pranger’s time was 15th overall among the 30 men ages 60-69 who competed, and seventh in his age group. He also placed eighth out of 16 competitors in his age group in the 1,500 meter power walk, with a time of 9:56.61.

The two power walking events were the first of a busy week for the 64-year-old. He will also compete in 10 track and field events before the National Senior Games conclude on July 14.

Another regular in Vicksburg’s race walking events, Angel Curry, will bring home two gold medals after finishing first in the women’s 60-64-year-olds’ division in both the 5K and 1,500 meter race walk events.

The Rayville, Louisiana resident had a time of 33:19.93 in the 5K and 9:53.62 in the 1,500 meters.

A Mississippian, Michael Barton-Murtaugh, won the overall championship in the 5K power walk. The 53-year-old from Pascagoula clocked a time of 33:11.17 to beat 36 other walkers. She also won the 1,500 meter power walk in 9:56.13.

