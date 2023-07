17-year-old from Vicksburg reported missing Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Seventeen-year-old Kenya O’Neal is a runaway teen last seen on July 5 on County Line Road in Jackson between the hours of 6 and 11 p.m.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported that O’Neal is from Vicksburg and may be in this area. If found, please contact law enforcement so that her safety can be verified.

