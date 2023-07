Henry Stanley Kelly Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Mr. Henry Stanley Kelly passed away on July 6 in Lewisville, TX. He was 45.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on July 15 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

