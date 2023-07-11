Photo Gallery: Porter’s Chapel football kicks off the season in one month Published 4:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

1 of 7

Porter’s Chapel Academy will have plenty of homework to do in studying its 2023 opponents.

Only three of the Eagles’ 11 games are against teams that were on their schedule in 2022. They have not faced any of the other eight since joining the MAIS’ eight-man division in 2021.

The season opener is also early — Aug. 11, a week before most other teams begin — and on the road at River Oaks. The Week Zero game means PCA will play 11 games rather than the 10 that most MAIS teams have, and it will not have an open date.

Email newsletter signup

Week 2 brings the home opener and the Eagles’ first game vs. Delta Academy since 1980.

Other new opponents are road trips Humphreys Academy and Hillcrest Christian; and home dates vs. Tensas Academy, Riverdale and Sharkey-Issaquena. PCA last played Tensas and SIA in 2005. It has never faced Riverdale.

PCA has three district games as it tries to reach the MAIS Class 2A playoffs for the third year in a row — a home game vs. Park Place on Sept. 15, and road games vs. Hillcrest on Sept. 29 and Prairie View on Oct. 20.

For more coverage of Porter’s Chapel Academy heading into the 2023 season, follow us at vicksburgpost.com, as well as our Facebook and Twitter pages. Then pick up a copy of our annual football preview magazine, “Playmakers,” which will be available Aug. 19.

2023 PORTER’S CHAPEL ACADEMY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games start at 7 p.m.

Aug. 11 — at River Oaks

Aug. 18 — Delta Academy

Aug. 25 — at Prentiss Christian

Sept. 1 — Riverdale

Sept. 8 — at Humphreys Academy

Sept. 15 — *Park Place

Sept. 22 — Tensas Academy

Sept. 29 — *at Hillcrest Christian

Oct. 6 — Sharkey-Issaquena

Oct. 13 — Wilkinson Christian

Oct. 20 — *at Prairie View

*MAIS District 3-2A games

Featured Local Savings