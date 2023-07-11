Vicksburg Police: Still no arrests in Stowers murder Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

No charges have yet been filed in the murder of Edward Stowers, 74 of Vicksburg, that occurred on June 10 in Marcus Bottom.

Chief Penny Jones of the Vicksburg Police Department said investigators are currently waiting on evidence to be processed by the crime lab.

She also added that she believes the department will soon be able to bring some closure to the Stowers family.

At 4:24 a.m. on June 10, Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection in Marcus Bottom in reference to a male subject lying in the street.

When they arrived, officers found Stowers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.