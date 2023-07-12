Arrest made in April head-on collision that killed two people on Halls Ferry Road

Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Baron Meeks

A Warren County man surrendered to the sheriff’s office Tuesday in connection with an April 15 car crash that killed two people.

Baron Meeks, 31, was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav4 south in the 5100 block of Halls Ferry Road when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 1997 Toyota driven by Jeffrey Harris. Harris, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dwayne Williams, a passenger in Harris’s vehicle, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Williams, 55, died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a blood and body fluids search warrant for Meeks, and Sheriff Martin Pace said Wednesday that results indicate Meeks was under the influence at the time of the crash.

“The accident investigation showed the impact occurred in the northbound lane, which was the lane of travel for Mr. Harris,” Pace said. “So Mr. Meeks crossed over the center line, hitting the vehicle and killing both occupants.”

Meeks was arrested and charged with two counts of felony DUI causing death. At his initial appearance, Justice Court Judge James Jefferson set Meeks’ bail at $75,000 with the stipulation that Meeks not consume alcohol or drive any vehicle while out on bond.

Meeks posted bond late Tuesday and his case will be presented in the August grand jury term.

Pace said Meeks was only under the influence of alcohol and not illegal drugs.

The lead investigator in the case was Daniel Thomas.

 

