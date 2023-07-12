GUIZERIX: Give an old charmer a chance Published 4:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Ever since my husband and I purchased our first home in Vicksburg nearly two years ago, I’ve made it a habit to check the real-estate site Zillow every so often.

Typically, I’ll look at Zillow late at night when my “doom scroll” (mindless perusal of social media) has grown tiresome and I’ve finished the latest chapter of whatever book I’m reading. That, or I’ll look at Zillow and daydream about living in a newer, cheaper, smaller house that’s easier to clean and doesn’t have the occasional mystery leak.

Every now and then I’m surprised by what I find — and boy, was I surprised to see Annabelle Mansion up for sale for a veritable steal.

With one hand covering my eyes and the other shakily clicking on the listing, I fully expected to see ruin lying within the brick walls of the historic home. Much to my delight, however, the home’s photos showed a sturdy period-appropriate abode with all the trimmings. And it’s got a recently updated kitchen, to boot.

It’s no secret that, given the high interest rates plaguing home buyers this year, real estate isn’t an easy market to enter at the moment. But Vicksburg is an oasis for older homes and the people who love them.

Annabelle is an example of that. Carolyn Stephenson, her son Michael, daughter Meki Goetz and Meki’s husband Matthew Goetz were good stewards of the property for nearly 20 years. Recognizing an opportunity to seek new adventures, the family is eager to see someone else fall in love with the home the same way they did.

There are very few places in the world where one can purchase a 5-bedroom historic home for less than $300,000. Vicksburg is one of them.

Here’s hoping the right dreamer will come along, see the home’s potential and once again breathe new life into it.